Photography

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

By Nate
Pleated-Jeans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love. — Leo Tolstoy. Welcome to today’s Funny Picture Dump! If you’re new around here, this is something we do every morning. If you’ve been here before,...

pleated-jeans.com

Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Tolstoy
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
NFL
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

Ben McKenzie, Bojana Novakovic Board J-Horror Pic ‘Bloat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Produced by Bazelevs, the production banner of Screenlife pioneer Timur Bekmambetov (“Unfriended,” “Searching,” “Profile”), “Bloat” is a co-production with Russian streaming platform Okko, French production and sales house Pulsar Content (“The Deep House”), and Japanese production company flag Co., Ltd.
MOVIES
Glamour

The Braided Heart Detail on Tia Mowry’s High Ponytail Is Excellence

If you haven't been following Tia Mowry-Hardrict on Instagram or TikTok, we assure you that you're missing out on some quality content. The Game star loves to share food recipes, post candid photos and videos of her family, and remind everyone that she's a baddie with fabulous outfits and an eye for fun video transitions. But it's not just her personal style that is A1—we're obsessed with all of her hair choices too, especially her braided styles. Case in point: this gorgeous braided ponytail with a heart-shaped cornrow detail she wore for Valentine's Day.
RECIPES

