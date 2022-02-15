ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Car crashes into house along Route 20 in North East

By Fontaine Glenn
 1 day ago

Residents of one house in North East got an abrupt wake up call on February 15th after a vehicle struck their house just before 7 a.m.

The accident took place along Route 20 in North East.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a black SUV crashed his vehicle into the house.

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Harborcreek Township

Pennsylvania State Police reportedly took the driver into custody.

No injuries were reported from this accident.

The accident is currently under investigation.

YourErie

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

YourErie

