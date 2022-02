The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Famous Friends, and Single of the Year for “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown. Miranda Lambert is up for five awards, including her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Lambert and Reba McEntire hold the record for most nominations in the category. Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton are also nominated for five awards each, including for Single of the Year.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO