The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic reached an agreement on a contract buyout, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania on Tuesday. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Dragic was expected to get bought out of his contract with the Spurs, after the veteran guard was dealt to San Antonio in one of the more under-the-radar moves at the trade deadline last week. The Toronto Raptors traded Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick to the Spurs for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO