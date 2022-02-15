ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Unexpected ways kindness improves kids’ health

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Mental health in children has been a forefront discussion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an October 2021 announcement by a coalition of pediatric health experts even declaring children’s mental health to be in a state of national emergency. Because of this, parents are constantly looking for...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains 6 Problems Caused by Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect in childhood is incredibly harmful, and the effects last well into adulthood. As an adult, you might experience negativity for seemingly no reason. However, many adults feel this way because of childhood neglect. As children develop emotionally, they need kindness, love, and nurturing. When they receive anything other...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Research Suggests a Surprising Way to Reduce Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is a common reaction to the current pandemic environment, as interpersonal skills become rusty and people fear crowded spaces. One meta-analysis of 13 studies of over 16,000 participants reveals that physical activity can reduce social anxiety. Other solutions such as planning and pacing can also dramatically reduce discomfort...
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Health#Brain Chemistry#Emotional Health#Stress Hormone#Bpt#Theatreworks New Milford
phillyvoice.com

Intergenerational friendships can help older adults stay energized

For more than 30 years I've enjoyed teaching as a part-time faculty member, primarily in a graduate program at Rutgers University's Camden Campus. I find great satisfaction in the interaction with the students, and the thought that I'm contributing to their professional development. It keeps me sharp and makes me feel good. It's very rewarding. Turns out, I'm not alone and my feelings are consistent with the response of other 50-plus men.
RELATIONSHIPS
powerofpositivity.com

UC Psychologist Explains How Mindfulness Can Refocus a Wandering Mind

Many people find that they have a wandering mind in today’s world. Endless distractions, duties, and chores make it hard to stay on task and avoid overthinking. Some research indicates that people under chronic stress may use mind wandering as a coping mechanism. You tend to think about anything other than the present moment when you want to escape reality. However, the study showed that people with a wandering mind also reported worse psychological well-being.
YOGA
kiow.com

Focusing on Healthy Relationships Creates Strong Local Families

Candy, cards or flowers may bring smiles on Valentine’s Day, but developing a healthy relationship takes more effort than a once-a-year tradition, according to Danielle Day, human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “February’s focus on relationships makes it a great time to reconnect with your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC Los Angeles

Why Manners Matter: Top Tips for Raising Kind Kids

The benefits of teaching kids to be considerate early on go well beyond good manners, with research suggesting that raising young children to be kind is crucial for their development. Having a child that knows when to say please and thank you is just one aspect of why parents should...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

Mindful Relationships May Be Key to Mental Health

Good relationships may be the most important contributor for our happiness. A significant amount of research links better relationships to better health and happiness, especially in marriages. Mindful partnering appears to be a significant predictor of better mental health. Ever wonder what might underlie and predict the differences between those...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KRON4 News

How does alcohol and stress impact parenting during the pandemic?

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — New research sheds light on the challenges parents face in raising their children during the pandemic.  Combine that with the effects of alcohol, and it could lead to a more punitive approach to parenting, according to one San José State University researcher. SJSU associate professor of social work, Jennifer Price […]
RELATIONSHIPS
thechronicle-news.com

AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?. Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health.
ADVOCACY
metrokids.com

Oral Health for Kids

We all know that feeling: Uh-oh, my child has a cavity. Was it too much candy? Not enough time spent brushing? Should we have come in sooner for a checkup?. Preventive care is always the goal with any dental visit, but many questions abound. What age should my child first come to the dentist? What measures can I take to ensure that first visit doesn’t have any unfriendly surprises?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theacorn.com

Home improvements benefit health, wellness

When thinking about good health, eating well, exercising regularly and getting adequate sleep likely come to mind. What people may not realize is the dramatic influence living spaces have on ones overall well-being, both mentally and physically. This means for good health, take a closer look at the home. With...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hhsherald.com

How to Improve Your Mental Health

Your mental health is really important, especially now with everything going on with COVID. Back in 2020 when the quarantine first started, people really struggled with how to deal with everything because it was different and no one knew what to do or what was really going on. Everything was so unknown to everyone, which caused stress, depression, anxiety and many other disorders. In an article written by the Mayo Clinic Staff, they stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it, at times, uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, whether your job will be affected and what the future will bring. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. Mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen.” People are still suffering from the effects of the 2020 quarantine. A lot of people already struggled with their mental health before the pandemic but the pandmeic only made it worse. There are different ways for people to improve and work on their mental health. Everyone has a different way of coping and dealing with things. Three ways that can help are to keep active, eat well, and do things that you like.
MENTAL HEALTH
mywomenmagazine.com

How a Healthy Lifestyle Is a Family Affair

Everyone is responsible for keeping themselves healthy at all costs. It only means that all family members have to do their best to obtain excellent health conditions. Given this point, it is safe to say that staying healthy is a family affair, and all members should take part in it. Besides, doing it as a family can increase motivation to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
yourteenmag.com

How to Stop Emotional Flooding: Teen Self-Soothing Techniques

In response to my last article about Emotional Flooding r wrote in to pose this question:. “Hi, I learned a lot from the Flooding article. It’s real and both my kids have experienced it. The article addressed what I can do to help my teens, which is great, but often this happens to them when they’re away from home, at school or at a social event. What steps can they take to calm themselves when this happens and I’m not there to help them?”
KIDS
thesandb.com

Students find mental health resources in unexpected places

Grinnell College, like any other college, is not stress-free. Juggling schoolwork can be difficult and adding clubs, work and sports can exacerbate the pressure. The College offers resources for students struggling with mental health such as Student Health and Wellness (SHAW) counselors and has recently started school-wide mental health days called “Working Differently Days.”
GRINNELL, IA
psychologytoday.com

Body and Brain Benefits From Lasting Intimacy

In love, we feel less pain, bounce back from disease, and become more creative. Reciprocal eye gazing between partners increases neural circuit activity, which plays a key role in love. Brain damage and cognitive problems hamper the ability to sustain loving connection, crumbling some marriages and relationships. When we balance...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy