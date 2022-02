Designed to train you into nailing your swing, the FireImpact6 is a universal golf club attachment that tracks movement and velocity, helping you perfect your swings. Designed to sit at the end of your golf club’s shaft, right near the club-head, the FireImpact6 sports an array of sensors that detect your swing speed. A light located on the FireImpact6 lights up when you hit the perfect speed, and repeated practice can help you get it to light up at the right time, just before the club strikes the golf ball.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO