It Is definitely past time for Alex Rodriguez to face the music regarding the end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. A new report from OK! Magazine alleged that Roddriguez hoped that untangling their business relationship would lead to a rekindling of the romance. "They're mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they've had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen," the source explained. "Jen is civil to Alex, but she'd prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible. She doesn't want to be enemies, but she's not looking for a deep friendship, either. A-Rod, however, isn't giving up hope."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO