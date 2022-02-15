Oppo sets sights on camera tech with Hasselblad

Seamlessly switch between an immersive 7.1″ inner display and a 5.49″ outer display with the OPPO Find N foldable smartphone. Boasting no compromise on size or usability, this gadget allows you to play games, read books, watch videos, and more without rotating the device. Moreover, the OPPO Find N features a flexible hinge to operate smoothly. In fact, its water-drop hinge design widens the angle of the fold in the display. Furthermore, this foldable smartphone offers excellent protection and is built for durability. In particular, the display includes a 0.03 mm layer of ultra-thin glass, ensuring that it bends easily and smoothly. All the while, the inner screen uses LTPO display with smart dynamic refresh rate technology with a refresh rate between 1–120 Hz. And the inner display supports a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. Finally, this phone adopts a 3D-curved design to improve the hand feel.
