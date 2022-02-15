Oppo sets sights on camera tech with Hasselblad

The Galaxy S22 series has been one of Samsung‘s most leaked devices in recent years. The leaks have been so extensive that we now know pretty much everything about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. The company has even failed to keep its official marketing materials under wraps until the launch. It appears Samsung no longer cares about those leaks. The Korean firm itself has started sharing images of the unannounced devices. It has also seemingly allowed carrier partners to put up posters of the new phones in stores as well. After all, there’s no reason why it’d keep the devices hidden anymore.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO