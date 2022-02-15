ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Oppo sets sights on camera tech with Hasselblad

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOppo signed a three-year agreement with photography specialist Hasselblad to jointly develop technology for its flagship smartphones, building on an existing deal between the camera company and the handset maker’s sister...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

New rumor suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra camera could be a gamechanger

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo who mostly makes videos on Samsung products and often posts hands-on videos of unreleased phones, has now added credence to rumors that say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a SuperClear Lens.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Is No Longer Hiding Its Galaxy S22 Phones

The Galaxy S22 series has been one of Samsung‘s most leaked devices in recent years. The leaks have been so extensive that we now know pretty much everything about the upcoming Galaxy flagships. The company has even failed to keep its official marketing materials under wraps until the launch. It appears Samsung no longer cares about those leaks. The Korean firm itself has started sharing images of the unannounced devices. It has also seemingly allowed carrier partners to put up posters of the new phones in stores as well. After all, there’s no reason why it’d keep the devices hidden anymore.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasselblad#Tech#Smartphone#Colours#Smart Phone
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 camera hardware details revealed

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 series looks to be impressive. The company is marketing the phones for the camera capabilities, and information on the hardware driving that performance has now surfaced, with a few surprises thrown in as well. Starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the range-topping model uses the same...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Xiaomi, OPPO, Google, And More Companies Plan To Launch Foldables In 2022

A well-known display analyst, Ross Young, shared some more information regarding upcoming foldable smartphones. He said that Xiaomi, OPPO, Google, Vivo, and more companies plan to launch foldables in 2022. Xiaomi, OPPO, Google, and other companies plan to launch foldables in 2022. Google will launch its first foldable device this...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro certified, more camera details emerge

Oppo is expected to announce its Find X5 series later this month and two of the devices were spotted in a new TRDA certification. The vanilla Find X5 (CPH2307) and its Pro counterpart (CPH2305) also appeared on the Camera FV-5 database. Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro on TRDA...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
mobileworldlive.com

Samsung focuses on camera tech in Galaxy S22 series

Samsung unveiled a new portfolio of Android 12 smartphones and tablets at its Unpacked event, highlighting advances in camera technology and AI. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ each include three cameras, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra includes five. The devices use AI to automatically adjust for lighting conditions and enhance photo quality through optical image and digital video stabilisation.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo confirms collaboration with Hasselblad on Find X5 series

Oppo officially announced it will collaborate with iconic Swedish photography brand Hasselblad on the imaging system of the upcoming Find X5 series. This comes as no surprise given the myriad of Find X5 Pro leaks which showed out the Hasselblad logo. It remains to be seen if the collaboration will be limited to color calibration and camera interface design like on last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro or if we’ll get some additional Hasselblad image tuning.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

OPPO partners with Hasselblad to enhance the imaging capabilities of its upcoming flagships

In the weeks leading up to the OnePlus 9 series launch last year, OnePlus confirmed that it had entered a three-year partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad to improve the imaging capabilities of its devices. The OnePlus 9 series was the first smartphone lineup from the company to bear the fruits of this partnership, and it launched with a couple of new features and improvements, including a Hasselblad Pro Mode in the camera app, XPan mode, and more. Following in OnePlus’ footsteps, OPPO has now announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad, and we expect to see the results of this partnership in the upcoming OPPO Find X5 series.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Onward Mobility BlackBerry plan scrapped – report

The start-up attempting to resurrect the BlackBerry name as a mobile handset player reportedly lost its licence to use the brand, killing off the prospect of its promised 5G smartphone donning the iconic logo. Reports from US tech publicaion Android Police and a blog on BlackBerry fan website Crackberry both...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

OPPO Confirms Hasselblad Partnership Ahead Of Its Upcoming Event

OnePlus and Hasselblad have partnered up last year, and the OnePlus 9 series was the first to launch as part of that partnership. OPPO has been rumored to join up as well, and now we have confirmation. The company has just confirmed the Hasselblad partnership. OPPO announces Hasselblad partnership. OPPO...
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Motorola teams with Verizon on XR wearable

Verizon and Motorola Mobility moved to make VR devices more user-friendly by offloading some of the heavy lifting to a neck collar, seeking to push the products into the mainstream beyond a traditionally gaming-focused market. The US operator and Lenovo-owned device maker unveiled a hands-free, plug-and-play 5G XR device they...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Nokia licensee freshens affordable line

HMD Global added two Nokia handsets to its low-to-mid-tier G range, pitching the devices on three-day battery life and claims of more regular security updates than available on rivals’ smartphones of a similar ilk. The company noted the Nokia G21 and G11 also introduce facial recognition screen unlock technology...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: OnePlus Nord CE 2 review

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 isn’t the most exciting phone from the brand, but it seems to be a package that includes a lot of fantastic specs for a lower price than a lot of its competition. The camera sounds good, there’s a lot of power and, most importantly, the price is affordable.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

OPPO Find N foldable smartphone features a landscape ratio for the inner 7.1-inch display

Seamlessly switch between an immersive 7.1″ inner display and a 5.49″ outer display with the OPPO Find N foldable smartphone. Boasting no compromise on size or usability, this gadget allows you to play games, read books, watch videos, and more without rotating the device. Moreover, the OPPO Find N features a flexible hinge to operate smoothly. In fact, its water-drop hinge design widens the angle of the fold in the display. Furthermore, this foldable smartphone offers excellent protection and is built for durability. In particular, the display includes a 0.03 mm layer of ultra-thin glass, ensuring that it bends easily and smoothly. All the while, the inner screen uses LTPO display with smart dynamic refresh rate technology with a refresh rate between 1–120 Hz. And the inner display supports a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. Finally, this phone adopts a 3D-curved design to improve the hand feel.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy