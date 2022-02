It is do or die time for the varsity basketball teams of the Bearden Bears and the Harmony Grove Hornets, as they start district tournament play today. The Hornets and the Lady Hornets will be on the road in hostile environments, as they start district play as the lowest seeds. The Bears and Lady Bears will play in a neutral setting at Lafayette County High School. With their records under .500% on each of the varsity teams, these games are their best chance to make it into a top-four seeding or the district finals.

BEARDEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO