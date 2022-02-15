THEATRE 29 MIXES THE SOUR WITH THE SWEET IN THE VALENTINE’S CABARET “ALMOST LOVE”

Central Texas Theatre Academy is hosting their annual Valentine’s Fundraiser, this time with a 1960’s musical! DESSERT AND A SHOW!. Millie’s getting married! At her impromptu bachelorette party, Millie and her best friends dive into age-old questions about love, marriage, and the overwhelming dating game. As the celebration picks up steam and the drinks flow, the girls reveal scintillating secrets about their love lives, as they poke fun and challenge each other to take control of their lives. Featuring smash pop-hits from the 1960s such as “My Boy Lollipop,” “I Will Follow Him,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” and “Hey There Lonely Boy,” this uplifting show reaffirms that during life’s struggles, true friendship will unveil its everlasting strength— and often with a real rockin’ beat!
Comments / 0