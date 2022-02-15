ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

THEATRE 29 MIXES THE SOUR WITH THE SWEET IN THE VALENTINE’S CABARET “ALMOST LOVE”

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNot feeling the romance on Valentine’s Day? Theatre 29 has a sweet and sour cocktail for you with the cabaret “Almost Love”. Arts & Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas tells you what happens when cupid shoots wide…. Has love’s...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

A Valentine’s treat that will start the day sweet

A special dinner out is how many celebrate Valentine’s Day, but why not start out the special day with a delicious and sweet treat? My sweet almond pastries are flakey, buttery and full of almond and fruit flavors. They are so easy to make and when you pull them from the oven you’ll be tempted to dive in right away, but wait! The drizzle of almond glaze tops these little treats perfectly, so when your sweetheart wakes up, they’ll feel the love at the start of their day!
FOOD & DRINKS
husson.edu

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Love Letters” and the Stars of “L.A. Law” at the Gracie Theatre

BANGOR, MAINE – Popular “L.A. Law” stars and real-life couple Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker will usher in Valentine’s Day with a performance of the Pulitzer Prize nominated A.R. Gurney play, “Love Letters,” on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre. The play, which ran on Broadway for 96 performances with star-studded casts, currently features the former “L.A. Law” stars. In the television series, they portrayed characters who were married to each other. Married for 13 years prior to the roles on “L.A. Law,” the couple recently celebrated their golden anniversary.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almost Love#The Valentine#Cabaret#Performing#Arts Entertainment#Theatre 29
iBerkshires.com

Valentine Cabaret at Ventfort Hall

LENOX, Mass. — On Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 pm Sherri James Buxton, accompanied by Bob Shepherd on the rosewood, six foot Steinway, recently returned to the museum from the Morgan family, will perform a Valentine Cabaret. "Love Me Or Leave Me" takes the audience through a variety of...
LENOX, MA
Chico Enterprise-Record

Hypnotique Productions open Valentine’s Day cabaret ‘Eden’

CHICO — Newly formed performance troupe Hypnotique Productions is hosting its first show “Eden, An Evening of Sheer Temptation,” at the Mulberry Station Brewing Company in Chico this week. Kelsi Judge, owner and creator of Hypnotique productions, said Eden is a burlesque themed Valentine’s Day show featuring...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
abc27.com

Valentine’s Sweets at Weis Markets

Weis Markets is a one stop shop for all your Valentine’s Day needs! From cards and candy to wine and flowers, shower your sweetheart with gifts they will adore. Back again this year are the decadent chocolate covered strawberries you have to try. All of this at one easy and convenient location.
FOOD & DRINKS
sapulpatimes.com

Our Valentine’s Day love story

On August 18th, 1958 I was a teenage lad working a summer job on a remodeling crew at our local Montgomery Ward’s store. Early afternoon the foreman sent me to the warehouse across the alley for some materials as I was the “go-fer”. A teenage girl was standing inside looking lost so I asked her what she needed. She said she had just been hired to help the warehouse manager. I whistled one of my loud whistles and yelled for Opal the manager. She yelled back, what do you want? So I yelled back about the young lady waiting for her. Opal took over and put her to work.
SOCIETY
NAZ Today

The Hungry Hearts Love Advice & Cabaret Show

This weekend is the Hungry Hearts Love Advice and Cabaret show. This performance is filled with fun dances and and exciting panel of love experts to answer your questions, it is this Saturday at 8pm at the Prochnow auditorium.
ENTERTAINMENT
wimberleyview.com

Theatre Academy hosts Valentine’s Day fundraiser

Central Texas Theatre Academy is hosting their annual Valentine’s Fundraiser, this time with a 1960’s musical! DESSERT AND A SHOW!. Millie’s getting married! At her impromptu bachelorette party, Millie and her best friends dive into age-old questions about love, marriage, and the overwhelming dating game. As the celebration picks up steam and the drinks flow, the girls reveal scintillating secrets about their love lives, as they poke fun and challenge each other to take control of their lives. Featuring smash pop-hits from the 1960s such as “My Boy Lollipop,” “I Will Follow Him,” “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me,” and “Hey There Lonely Boy,” this uplifting show reaffirms that during life’s struggles, true friendship will unveil its everlasting strength— and often with a real rockin’ beat!
WIMBERLEY, TX
mypanhandle.com

GCSC Theatre to present ‘Almost, Maine’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) Visual and Performing Arts Department has multiple upcoming performances of ‘Almost, Maine.’ One of the show’s cast members, Tyler Kent, said the show consists of multiple vignette scenes based around love, romance and relationships. The...
PANAMA CITY, FL
abc27.com

Valentine’s Sweets from Chocolates By Tina Marie

Surprise your Valentine with something sweet to show you care! Chocolates by Tina Marie is a specialty candy and chocolate shop in Hummelstown and they have a ton of options for Valentine’s Day. Warm up with a hot coco bomb, try the sweet and salty chocolate covered bacon or stick to the classics like chocolate covered strawberries. There is something for everyone you love at Chocolates by Tina Marie.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
z1077fm.com

“ALMOST LOVE” OPENING THIS FRIDAY TO BENEFIT THEATRE 29

“ALMOST LOVE” OPENING NIGHT GALA TO BENEFIT THEATRE 29. A delightful, humorous, tongue-in-cheek look at the downside of love is in store for Morongo Basin audiences with the region’s top talent gathering for this weekend only for “Almost Love”, February 18-19-20. The Friday evening Gala Grand Opening will be a fund-raiser for Theatre 29, With much-needed funding going to Covid-deferred maintenance and improvements at the Twentynine Palms Community Theater at 73637 Sullivan Road.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
culturemap.com

Exalted Arts Theatre Company presents The Grace Cabaret Experience, Greatest Love of All

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Grace Cabaret Experience, Greatest Love of All is an original work of Exalted Arts. The event exhibits music and songs that reflect on the love of the Father to the people of the world, amid some other special selections, during the month of love.
HOUSTON, TX
connectsavannah.com

Hallmark Channel movie veteran pens Valentine’s show for Bay Street Cabaret

Love is in the air and the Bay Street Cabaret has just the show for the occasion. Award-winning writer-producer Rick Garman, a novelist, playwright, and veteran of more than two dozen Hallmark Channel movies, has written “Love Stories/Love Song” an all-new Valentine’s Day themed show for the Bay Street Cabaret.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy