THEATRE 29 MIXES THE SOUR WITH THE SWEET IN THE VALENTINE’S CABARET “ALMOST LOVE”

On August 18th, 1958 I was a teenage lad working a summer job on a remodeling crew at our local Montgomery Ward’s store. Early afternoon the foreman sent me to the warehouse across the alley for some materials as I was the “go-fer”. A teenage girl was standing inside looking lost so I asked her what she needed. She said she had just been hired to help the warehouse manager. I whistled one of my loud whistles and yelled for Opal the manager. She yelled back, what do you want? So I yelled back about the young lady waiting for her. Opal took over and put her to work.

