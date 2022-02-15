ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Major Banks Ignored Climate Crisis By Providing $1.5T To Global Coal Industry: Report

By Phil Hall
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The global coal industry has been the recipient of trillions of dollars from commercial banks and investors between January 2019 and November 2021, according to a report published by the non-governmental organization Urgewald. What Happened: The new report determined that commercial banks in six countries — the U.S., Canada,...

raleighnews.net

China dumping US dollar in trade & investment in Asia

Central bank taking steps to boost local currency settlements with neighboring nations. The Chinese government is planning to work with other Asian nations to strengthen the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of a broader plan to bolster regional economic strength, according to Yi Gang, the governor of the country's central bank.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Global Companies Slow Debt-raising As Yields Climb

Global non-financial companies have issued the lowest debt volumes in three years in the first six weeks of 2022, deterred by rising interest rates as governments start scaling back their pandemic-era stimulus assistance. According to Refinitiv data, global non-financial companies have raised $207 billion between Jan 1. and Feb. 12,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Can The 200-Day Moving Average Hold Under Rising Russian Tension And Negative Economic News?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures were pointing to a slightly lower open once again as investors appear unsure where to go next. However, news broke from the U.S. State Department that a Russian attack on Ukraine was imminent. The news caused the futures to slide in premarket trading. Outside of geopolitical tensions, a number of economic announcements and earnings announcements are giving investors plenty to sift through.
MARKETS
#Climate Control#Commercial Banks#Urgewald#Japanese#Mizuho Financial#Mfg Rrb#Mitsubishi Ufj Financial#Mufg#Smbc Group#Barclays#Bcs#Citigroup#Corporate Governance#Esg
Fortune

Banks and investors have given trillions to coal, despite many signing onto net zero pledges

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Despite repeated net zero promises, green slogans, and heartfelt acknowledgements that carbon emissions must be curbed in order to avoid climate disaster, international banks still spent more than $1.5 trillion over the last three years financing coal projects—the highest carbon emitting and dirtiest energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Oil firms’ climate claims are greenwashing, study concludes

Accusations of greenwashing against major oil companies that claim to be in transition to clean energy are well-founded, according to the most comprehensive study to date. The research, published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, examined the records of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and BP, which together are responsible for more than 10% of global carbon emissions since 1965. The researchers analysed data over the 12 years up to 2020 and concluded the company claims do not align with their actions, which include increasing rather than decreasing exploration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil, banking stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Ukraine tensions weigh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday after reports of attack on Russia-backed rebels by Ukrainian forces left investors unnerved, while weaker crude prices hit energy stocks and Standard Chartered's profit miss weighed on banking stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.7%, extending losses from Wednesday, after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels

BOSTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - At the risk of being dropped from Texas pension funds, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) has ramped up its message that the world's largest asset manager is a friend of the oil and gas industries. As a large and long-term investor in fossil fuel companies, "we want...
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Aussie coal exits put dithering government on spot

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s government is trying to summon an energy-crisis spectre. On Thursday, Origin Energy (ORG.AX) revealed that it has asked regulators to allow it to close its Eraring coal-fired power station, the country’s largest, seven years early in 2025. A planned 700 megawatt storage battery, along with projects others are developing in the region, ought to take up the slack. But the ruling right-wing federal coalition parties are raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices. Their refusal to embrace the shift to renewables is the real problem.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A global dataset for the projected impacts of climate change on four major crops

Reliable estimates of the impacts of climate change on crop production are critical for assessing the sustainability of food systems. Global, regional, and site-specific crop simulation studies have been conducted for nearly four decades, representing valuable sources of information for climate change impact assessments. However, the wealth of data produced by these studies has not been made publicly available. Here, we develop a global dataset by consolidating previously published meta-analyses and data collected through a new literature search covering recent crop simulations. The new global dataset builds on 8703 simulations from 202 studies published between 1984 and 2020. It contains projected yields of four major crops (maize, rice, soybean, and wheat) in 91 countries under major emission scenarios for the 21st century, with and without adaptation measures, along with geographical coordinates, current temperature and precipitation levels, projected temperature and precipitation changes. This dataset provides a solid basis for a quantitative assessment of the impacts of climate change on crop production and will facilitate the rapidly developing data-driven machine learning applications.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity, the government has announced, raising further alarm about the fate of Beijing's climate pledges. Swathes of the world's second-biggest economy were paralysed last year because of power shortages, partly caused by a drop in coal supply as global prices of the fossil fuel soared.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How companies should respond to U.S.-China tensions and global supply chain disruptions

Ongoing tensions between the United States and China have affected many companies around the world, including those in Canada. Canada’s relationship to China has suffered due to the legal saga involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it very clear that a reliance on Chinese suppliers — for companies everywhere — can have disastrous consequences when these supply chains are interrupted. In this challenging and uncertain time, many companies are trying to reorganize their supply chains and reduce dependencies that are vulnerable to political tensions and rising costs. While the pandemic has already compelled many companies to...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Is This Company The Fastest-Growing Bitcoin Mining Company on NASDAQ?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining has been described by some as the gold rush of the 21st century. Bitcoin — dubbed the world’s most famous cryptocurrency — has attracted overwhelming...
MARKETS
Reuters

Banks gave more than $1.5 trln to coal sector in 2019-2021 - NGOs

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Financial institutions channelled more than $1.5 trillion into the coal industry in loans and underwriting from January 2019 to November 2021, despite many having made net-zero pledges, a report by a group of 28 non-government organisations showed. Cutting coal use is a key part of global efforts to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
