Listen to Tisakorean’s “Backseat”: The Ones

 1 day ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Half the fun of listening to TisaKorean’s music is wondering what direction he’ll go in next. “Backseat,” the...

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Camila Cabello Hints at New Bilingual Song With Lip-Synching Video

Is Camila Cabello hinting at new music? More specifically, a new bilingual song?. Fans seem to think so and already approve of the track, replying to her social media post with, “It is a bop I am already obsessed.” In the short teaser posted on Sunday (Feb. 6), the singer-songwriter recorded herself in a car lip-synching to the new song’s lyrics, “Asi es la vida si, and that’s just life, baby.”
Kjartan Sveinsson Rejoins Sigur Rós

Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson has rejoined Sigur Rós, the band announced. “Two old faces and one new old face,” Sigur Rós wrote in a social media post that included a photo of Kjartan, Jónsi, and bassist Georg “Goggi” Hólm. “Three of us happy to be back together and doing what we love doing. Exciting times ahead ❤️.” Check out the reunion photo above.
14 Love Songs to Listen to on Valentine's Day

The days when someone would gift a homemade cassette tape or CD to their valentine are long in the past. But if you want to bring this sweet trend to 2022, then a playlist will do the trick, and we have the perfect songs for you to add to it.
Saweetie Releases Funky New Single 'Closer' Featuring H.E.R.

Saweetie and H.E.R. are bringing that breezy summer feeling to the pair’s new song “Closer.” The Cali rapper’s latest single, which dropped on Friday (February 11), is a pop-infused track that focuses on having fun and letting loose. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend,”...
Listen To Hope Tala’s Enchanting New Single, ‘Party Sickness’

Hot on the heels of her well received recent single “Tiptoeing,” West London-based Hope Tala continues her prolific streak with the new single, “Party Sickness.”. Perfect for soundtracking the January blues, “Party Sickness” sees Tala lay her beautifully poised vocals over production from Social House (Ariana Grande) and Anton Göransson in a manner only she can. The video finds Tala awoken on a porch the morning after a party, confused and anxious as she walks by strewn rolls of toilet paper and discarded Solo cups. Later, the artist takes class photos before having a blast at yet another party.
Romantic song suggestions for your Valentine's Day playlist

Music sets just the right mood on Valentine’s Day or any day. Here’s some great love songs to add to your playlist this Feb. 14. This cut from 1969’s “Abbey Road” was written by George Harrison. It was a love song to Pattie Boyd, Harrison’s first wife, and was first offered to Joe Cocker. It was good that The Beatles kept it, though. Time magazine called it the best track on “Abbey Road,” and John Lennon and “Abbey Road” producer George Martin agreed.
Watch Maxwell Perform “Off” on Colbert

Maxwell appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform his song “Off.” He also offered “precise advice” for viewers who wrote in with various Valentine’s conundrums, many involving his own romantic status. Check out video of both below. In November, Maxwell performed “Bad...
Listen to BabyTron’s “King of the Galaxy”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Every time BabyTron drops a song on YouTube, it’s impossible to predict what sample he’s going to rap over. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native has quickly earned an infamous reputation for ripping both classic and obscure samples to shreds. His latest release “King of the Galaxy,” is the spiritual successor to “Prince of the Mitten,” which also featured a dizzying number of beat switches in a fairly short runtime. With an ear turned towards the pillars of rap production, he takes in the old (“In Da Club” and “Through the Wire”), the new (“Who Want Smoke” and “What’s Poppin”), and everything in between (“Love Sosa” and “Lemonade”)—no beat is safe from his deadpan drill. Understanding the task at hand, he doesn’t deviate from his usual subject matter, spitting about Moncler coats and scamming like it’s second nature. The power of this track is its unpredictability: You never know what iconic beat he’ll conquer next.
Listen to KrispyLife Kidd’s “Kung Fu Master”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Of all the rappers to come out of the Flint-Beecher explosion of 2020, KrispyLife Kidd is one of the funniest. With a heavy voice and deep arsenal of punchlines, Kidd always has a ridiculous anecdote ready, like on 2019’s “Arguing,” when he robbed a dude for his sneakers and felt so bad about it that he bought the guy’s son new kicks. “Kung Fu Master,” a track that will presumably be on his upcoming mixtape The Art of Spice Talk 2, has a few of these, too: He wants to fight the cameraman because he kicked over a cup of lean on the shoot. He’s very protective of his white plug, whose name is Matt. He clowns a girl because her boyfriend trashed her house while she was out of town. The details are so specific that there must be some truth in his dark comedy.
Listen to BoofPaxkMooky’s “Anything But a Bag”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Just about every week there’s a different BoofPaxkMooky leak, feature, or single on SoundCloud that I play into the dirt. This time around it’s “Anything But a Bag,” a song where the North Carolina rapper hits a robotic falsetto over an incredibly soothing plugg beat (you could probably meditate to it). The lyrics are his usual fare about getting the bag, smoking good weed, and stunting on haters, but the real appeal is the vibes. You can hear them in the way he rolls over the song’s undeniable melody with his pitched-up voice, providing an instant hit of dopamine with each croon. If I want to brighten my mood a little bit, I just scroll over to BoofPaxkMooky’s Soundcloud. He can always lift me up.
Listen to Shawny Binladen’s “Blockstar”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Keeping up with the unpredictable Shawny Binladen is a full-time job, but it’s one of the goals of this column. For some reason, he released a mixtape titled Merry Wickmas 2 (Deluxe) this month. The original dropped back in December, but this is really just a completely different project altogether. Confusing name aside, the project contains 18 new short songs that feature Shawny moving at a rapid pace over hyperkinetic sample flips of everything from T-Pain to Max B to Journey. Appearing later in the tape, “Blockstar” is chill compared to everything else that comes before it. The beat by EpOnDaBeat and Sliick adds pounding percussion to a sample that sounds like it could have been ripped from Jersey Boys. Shawny does what he does best, rapping for a solid minute about trapping and hanging on the block. It doesn’t get old.
“Finger Pies (Maral At The Controls Dub Mix)”

Between her thrilling 2020 album Push and the noise-drenched “On Your Way” (a collaboration with Panda Bear from last year), Maral has made her obsession with dub’s endless drift impossible to ignore. The genre’s cascading echoes and circular, yet lyrical drum grooves are fertile ground for the Los Angeles-based producer’s plunderphonic approach. She slices samples—particularly of Iranian vocal tracks—to within an inch of their lives and sends them careening across moonscapes of beautiful industrial noise. These unwieldy layers of sound are suspended in magnetic levitation, bound in frictionless harmony as they slide in and out of focus.
The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
Listen to blckwndr’s “Lord and the Lightning” [ft. Lord Juco]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Kill Your Darlings, the latest album from Hartford, Connecticut producer and rapper blckwndr, is a wild melange of hard-hitting beats, obscure movie samples, and heavy bars. At its best, it sounds like a Madlib album, and blckwndr can be as taciturn as MIKE or as absurd and goofy as Danny Brown. Standout “Lord and the Lightning” takes its name from the lyrics of the song it samples: the 5th Dimension’s cover of “Stoned Soul Picnic.” Over a stuttered and slowed-down section of the song, blckwndr goes off: “Life is short/This shit pretend to be/Take a moment rest in peace to all my enemies.” After dispatching his challengers and proclaiming himself the best ever to do it, he hands the mic to Lord Juco, a Toronto rapper with links to the Griselda crew. Juco brings an earnest grit to his section, pummeling over the production with soulful asides and straight truth (“Focus on others was my decline”). Even when he’s not rapping, you can hear blckwndr whooping along in the back. He knows what he’s got here is good.
Classic Rock Songs Inspired by Blues Artists

We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
Listen to RealYungPhil’s “Everything We Need”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The beats on RealYungPhil’s new tape Dr. Philvinci are nuts. To create its disorienting mix, the producers Dylvinci and Evilgiane cut up soul and R&B samples, layer pulsing drums, and sprinkle in jazzy undertones. Evilgiane handles “Everything We Need,” a Kanye-sampling standout, solo, extracting bits of the gospel-leaning song to create a firecracker fit for Phil to stunt over. Phil’s punchlines are a little underwhelming out of context, but he rides these blustering instrumentals with a low-key confidence. It’s not what he says, but how he says it.
