Wilkes County, NC

Man dead after motorcycle overturns, driver collides with trailer in Wilkes County

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7eE4_0eF4rnot00

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 39-year-old motorcycle driver died Monday when he collided with a trailer that was towed into his path on a Wilkes County road Monday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 14 on NC 268 at Edwards Lakeview Drive.

39-year-old Matthew Curry of North Wilkesboro was driving westbound on NC 268 when an Oldsmobile towing a trailer attempted to turn left and drove into his path, investigators said.

SC woman dies after vehicle strikes tree in Lincoln County

The motorcycle reportedly overturned and Curry collided with the trailer.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was critically injured and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 56-year-old Reginald Shumate of North Wilkesboro, was not injured, troopers said. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Authorities said the initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing circumstance.

Wilkes County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wilkes County, NC
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

