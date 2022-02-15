ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

US annual cocoa and choleate imports valued at $5 billion

stjosephpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States annually imports more than $5 billion worth of cocoa and chocolate products, according to new data from USDA's Economic Research Service. With cocoa beans only grown abroad, trade is...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Spanish exports top pre-pandemic levels despite Brexit, supply chain

MADRID (Reuters) - Exports of Spanish goods soared 21.2% last year to surpass pre-pandemic levels despite global supply chain problems and the impact of Brexit, although Spain’s trade deficit nearly doubled due to soaring energy prices, customs data on Thursday showed. Helped by oil products, food and pharmaceuticals, 2021...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scottish salmon sales grow as exports return to pre-pandemic levels

The amount of Scottish salmon bought in the United Kingdom last year increased by 4,600 tonnes – while exports have returned to pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit levels, according to industry statistics.Salmon Scotland’s economic report published on Thursday shows 63,300 tonnes of the farmed fish was sold in the UK during 2021, a rise of 7.8%.The value of salmon sales also grew to £1.1 billion, up from £1.05 billion in 2020.It means salmon remained the UK’s biggest food export, followed by bread and pastries, chocolate, cereals, and cheese.The weight of salmon exported last year was 97,835 tonnes, 4% higher than during 2019...
INDUSTRY
vinepair.com

U.S. Becomes Largest Global Export Market for Champagne for the First Time in 2021

Champagne shipments to the United States shot up by 62% from 2020 to 2021, placing the U.S. second behind France among worldwide consumers of champagne, according to Comité Champagne’s year-end estimates. The U.S. eclipsed the United Kingdom as the largest export market for Champagne, seeing a steeper rate...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa Butter#Cocoa Beans#Raw Chocolate#Choleate#Economic Research Service
upstatebusinessjournal.com

BMW claims top spot for U.S. exports by value in 2021

BMW Manufacturing announced Feb. 15 a report by the U.S. Department of Commerce ranked the company as the No. 1 automotive exporter by value in 2021. “Claiming the top spot for U.S. exports by value rounds out a very successful year for Plant Spartanburg,” said BMW Manufacturing president and CEO Robert Engelhorn. “I’m incredibly proud of our associates and the resilience they have shown the past year. This achievement demonstrates BMW’s trusted partnership with this state and its continued commitment to the United States.”
SPARTANBURG, SC
International Business Times

Ivory Coast To Announce $20 Million Cashew Sector Aid Plan -source

Ivory Coast plans to commit more than $20 million to helping cashew processors struggling against competition from Asia and to boost the percentage of the crop that gets processed in the country, a government source told Reuters. The plan is still under discussion but is 90% finalised and will be...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Treasury Wine shares surge as ex-China growth begins to pay off

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) said on Wednesday its operating earnings outside mainland China jumped 28%, underpinned by growth in its luxury and premium brands, sending shares of the world's largest standalone winemaker nearly 12% higher. Treasury has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

China could cut soybean demand by 30 mln tonnes - Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China can reduce its soybean demand by 30 million tonnes by continuing to promote lower soymeal rations in feed and using alternative proteins, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing unnamed agriculture officials. China issued guidelines last year recommending the reduction of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets. A Midwest corn group has their eye on several countries with the potential to begin or increase imports of US ethanol. Mark Wilson, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, tells Brownfield their prime target is our neighbor to the north.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

NCC Releases Annual Planting Intentions Survey Results

The National Cotton Council (NCC) released the results of their annual planting intentions survey. According to the survey, U.S. cotton producers intend to plant 12.0 million cotton acres this spring, up 7.3 percent from 2021. The 41st Annual Early Season Planting Intentions Survey details were announced during the 2022 NCC...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

India's Jan trade deficit at $17.42 billion - trade ministry

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday. India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, while imports rose $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year. Reporting by...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Analyst: Look south for growth in U.S. pork exports

With sales to China waning, the growth markets for U.S. pork exports will be in Central and South America, said economist Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends. Mexico accounted for 22¢ of every $1 in pork exports last year, and eight other Latin American nations are set to become major customers for U.S. pork.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Salmon exports boom but farmers warn of Scandinavian threat

Scottish salmon exports rose to near-record levels last year as fish farmers sold more than £600 million worth of the delicacy across the globe, latest figures show.Sales of the fish soared to £614 million in 2021, an increase of 36% from the year before, according to official HMRC figures, cementing its place as the UK’s biggest food export.The French were the biggest buyer, with sales up 64% to £304 million, meaning half of all exports headed to dinner plates across the Channel.Meanwhile, Americans snapped up a quarter of all sales, at £152 million, last year, a rise of 45%. China...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Diversifying export markets adds value to US pork

The National Pork Board continues to invest checkoff dollars in diversifying US pork export markets and producers are seeing the benefits. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development, says exports added more than $60 per head last year. “We’ve been able to penetrate in markets outside of China,” she says. “That’s critically important so we’re not reliant on one single market, even though the Chinese market continues to be successful and fruitful for US pork.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy