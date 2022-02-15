US annual cocoa and choleate imports valued at $5 billion

The amount of Scottish salmon bought in the United Kingdom last year increased by 4,600 tonnes – while exports have returned to pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit levels, according to industry statistics.Salmon Scotland’s economic report published on Thursday shows 63,300 tonnes of the farmed fish was sold in the UK during 2021, a rise of 7.8%.The value of salmon sales also grew to £1.1 billion, up from £1.05 billion in 2020.It means salmon remained the UK’s biggest food export, followed by bread and pastries, chocolate, cereals, and cheese.The weight of salmon exported last year was 97,835 tonnes, 4% higher than during 2019...

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO