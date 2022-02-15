ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob from Bob’s Red Mill reflects on life as he turns 93

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He’s known as the friendly bearded smiling face on the label of all kinds of healthy whole grains.

Bob Moore from Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods is celebrating his 93rd birthday on Tuesday.

AM Extra got to meet up with him a few days ago for a little reflection on life, family, career and the secret to making it all come together so well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

