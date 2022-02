Mario Kart fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED were expecting the next Mario Kart announcement from Nintendo would be a reveal of Mario Kart 9, or whatever the next mainline Mario Kart game ends up being called. These expectations were shattered this month when Nintendo announced 48 new DLC courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that will release across six waves, with the final wave coming sometime in 2023. Not only was there no word of Mario Kart 9, but Nintendo committed to roughly two years of new Mario Kart 8 content. As a result of this, many Nintendo fans began to doubt a new entry was in the works, but according to a new report, it is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO