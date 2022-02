The US government has said that prolific Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser should be put behind bars for five years. Bowser (yes, really) lost a landmark case against Nintendo in October after the developer and console manufacturer went after him for his part in hacking group Team Xecuter—a group known for making and controversially selling modding chips and jailbreaking software for a host of consoles. He was charged with two counts: "conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and to traffic in circumvention devices," facing up to 10 years in total.

