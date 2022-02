Electric bicycles can largely be grouped into two categories: Those powered by hub-motors and those powered by mid-drive motors. The former are generally seen as more affordable due to the simpler technology, while the latter are often increasingly premium offerings that employ more sophisticated drivetrains. But the upcoming EUNORAU D6 electric bicycle looks to bring that mid-drive performance in at a hub-motor price.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO