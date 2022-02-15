NWS: Severe weather forecasted Wednesday night, Thursday in East Texas
By From Staff Reports
panolawatchman.com
4 days ago
The National Weather Service is warning that potentially severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday across much of the East Texas region. "Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts,...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch the increasing potential for severe storms and high winds to impact the region on Thursday. This comes as a powerful storm system rolls into the Ohio Valley from the southwest and gives us a serious clash of the seasons. As expected, the...
Severe storms and snow are making their way into Oklahoma during the next 24 hours. KOCO Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says people should be ready for severe storms late Wednesday night and then snow Thursday morning. Open the video player above to see when you could see severe storms and snow.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A windy, warm Wednesday is ahead for Alabama. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s underneath a partly cloudy sky. The breeze will kick up at times and while there is no formal burn ban, I’d advise against outdoor burning Wednesday and Thursday. Our next...
North Texas will see scattered thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning before a cold front drops temperatures ahead of the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild through the day Wednesday, but wind and humidity will build as storms move in, KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Rick Mitchell said. Wednesday is expected to be...
Effective: 2022-02-17 13:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 13:50:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Crockett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CROCKETT...SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON...SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL...CENTRAL HAYWOOD AND NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for western Tennessee.
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base will conduct a severe weather related exercise Thursday, February 17. Individuals in the area may hear the 'giant voice', a loud speaker used to announce weather and safety conditions to the base, and should not be alarmed. Delays at the gates can be expected during the exercise.
While Wisconsin once again misses out on a big snow to our south there are parts of the country seeing severe weather instead. Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Alabama are all going to be impacted by severe weather Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17 as an impressive cold front sweeps through. Supercell formation is likely out ahead of this boundary and for many will mark the beginning of severe weather season.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be a windy throughout the weekend, but temperatures will warm before a fresh round of snow makes its way through Minnesota next week.
Saturday started with temps below zero for most of the state, but strong southerly winds will be bringing in milder air. Winds in the northwestern part of the state will especially pick up, and could result in lower visibility due to the blowing snow.
Credit: CBS
High temperatures in the metro will reach 20 degrees on Saturday and 42 degrees on Sunday. Southern Minnesota could reach the 50s.
Credit: CBS
But the snow starts moving in on Monday during the morning commute, and will stick around into Tuesday. Strong winds will be a factor, but it’ll be all snow, with no mixing.
As of Saturday morning it’s less clear what the exact storm path will be.
After the snowfall, temperatures will drop again mid-week.
STATEWIDE–A Flood Watch will go into effect for all of central Indiana from 7 pm Wednesday to 7 pm Thursday. “Much of central Indiana could see anywhere between one and two inches of rain during that time period, which could result in flooding. The system will arrive Wednesday night, continue through the day Thursday, and then exit Thursday evening,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mother Nature is gearing up for a weather whiplash across the Great Lakes, including here in West Michigan. From the 40s and rainfall to sharply colder air and the potential of significant snowfall, there are plenty of forecast details that need to be addressed. Tranquil...
