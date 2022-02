FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman in Fayetteville. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Marilyn Ellis was last seen at her doctor's office in Fayetteville on Feb. 7, 2022. She has not been seen or heard from since and has not returned to her home in Siloam Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO