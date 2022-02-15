ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

By Beatriz Colon
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 1

Simone Biles, the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics, has another title to add to her extensive list of honorifics: fiancée! The seven-time Olympic medalist got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day. The NFL player popped the question with the sweetest gazebo proposal and a massive engagement ring that immediately caught our eye.
