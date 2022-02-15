11 Fantastical Rules For Fictional Storytelling

“As long as I can remember,” says artist Rosalyn Myles, “I have been interested in working with rich textures and bits of pieces of history.” She put this affinity to good use after her MFA from California College of the Arts in Oakland, with extensive career experience in all manner of set and interior design work, while this love of materiality continued in discourse with her art practice. Using found and inherited objects as well as text, photography and strategies of assemblage and installation art, Myles creates experiential narratives that often key off her own personal history while also speaking to larger societal dynamics around race, gender and justice. Her current exhibition — a mixed media investigation into the biography of her own family story and in a way, of America’s — is on view at Craft Contemporary.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO