Pacific Bath Company: Upgrade Your Bathroom by Updating Your Shower

If granted the ability to go back in time, I would zoom straight back to when my boyfriend and I signed the lease on our one-bedroom downtown apartment. We told each other we wouldn’t invest in design decisions that were “too involved,” because we’d only stay for a year or two tops. Why go through all the hassle if we’d have to undo it all come moving day? Fast forward to today, going on 3 years in the same apartment, amidst a global pandemic that meant staying home more than we ever could’ve expected – and we’ve learned the hard way just how worthy an investment renovating our rental would be. Let our story be a cautionary tale for fellow renters out there: renovating your rental is 100% worth the time, elbow grease, and probable back-and-forth with your landlord. Because you deserve a space that feels like home, even if it’s not for forever. With a little bit of creativity and the right modern home decor, you can makeover your rental space without any fuss, read on to learn how.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO