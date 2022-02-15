ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Buyout Targets

By 76 and 6ers
libertyballers.com
 1 day ago

Who's on your shopping list? Or what skills/areas of need?. I've seen things like athleticism and rebounding. A little more shooting wouldn't hurt either. But it's the buyout market - so you will be hard pressed to...

fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dragic Hits Buyout Market; Will He Meet with Doncic & Mavs in Miami?

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
Daily Herald

NBA buyout market moving slowly, could limit Bulls options

Some were expecting a robust buyout market across the NBA after the trade deadline passed, but it's been pretty quiet so far. Veteran guard Goran Dragic is expected to have plenty of interest once he clears waivers. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Dragic agreed to buyout terms with the Spurs on Tuesday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nikola Vucevic: Zach LaVine in positive spirits

Rob Schaefer: Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later”. Source: Twitter @rob_schaef. What’s the buzz...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Smart suffers ankle injury

Chris Forsberg: Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and is OUT for remainder of game. I’m assuming Marcus Smart is out tomorrow night at the Detroit Pistons. Possibly Robert Williams too. That would leave Boston with only 11 players on the second night of a back-to-back,...
NBA
FanSided

LeBron James’ contract came back to bite him at the trade deadline

Because of the structure of LeBron James’ Lakers contract, the Los Angeles team didn’t feel the pressure to acquiesce to his pleas as teams have before. With the nature of today’s NBA, it’s hard not for the league’s biggest superstars to structure ideal championship teams around their own talent. Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Godfather-like nod to send James Harden to Philadelphia, but he certainly isn’t the first NBA superstar to dictate trade deadline moves. No one puts on a clinic quite like LeBron James, who has maximized his championship potential with three designed runs on three different franchises.
NBA
MassLive.com

Brad Stevens trade deadline gamble gives Celtics contender upside in the Eastern Conference | Brian Robb

Just over one month ago after a disastrous second half collapse to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Celtics fell to 18-21 on the season. Despite an offseason overhaul throughout the organization, Boston looked destined for another year of mediocrity while big picture questions loomed about the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown partnership. Brown even took it upon himself to throw cold water on the rumors after the ugly defeat.
NBA
NECN

Celtics Mailbag: Does a Buyout Addition Really Make Sense for C's?

Forsberg's Mailbag: Does a buyout addition really make sense for C's? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Eight straight wins. A jump to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Quality early returns from a deadline splurge on Derrick White. The Celtics are trending in a positive direction. But questions persist about...
NBA
libertyballers.com

How viable is Paul Millsap as a backup center for the Sixers?

While James Harden was rightfully the focal point of the Sixers’ press conference on Tuesday afternoon, newly-acquired forward Paul Millsap also took some time to address the media ahead of his Philadelphia debut. As he answered his first question, Millsap joked it was starting to feel weird sitting at...
NBA
FanSided

3 buyout options that fit perfectly with DeMar DeRozan

Just ahead of the All-Star Break, the Chicago Bulls are in a spot to be one of the more aggressive teams on the buyout market in the weeks ahead. Second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls have at least a couple of needs that could be addressed via the buyout market given how fruitful it could be this year.
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: Spurs Reach Buyout Agreement With Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic is finally a free man. The former Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and will be heading to free agency where he's expected to be pursued by numerous contending teams, according to Shams Charania. Dragic played in five games...
NBA
The Associated Press

James fuels Lakers’ 4th-quarter rally over Jazz, 106-101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James was at the Super Bowl Sunday when he saw Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams rally in the fourth quarter to win a championship. With Donald courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, James took some inspiration from Donald and had a fourth-quarter rally of his own, despite the Lakers’ version of AD being injured earlier.
NBA
Fox News

Timberwolves sign Patrick Beverley to 1-year, $13M contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension on Wednesday. Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves, who acquired him in a trade last summer with Memphis just nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Goran Dragic agrees to buyout with San Antonio

Shams Charania: Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. RJ Marquez @KSATRJ. Spurs announced they have waived guard...
NBA

