Buyout Targets

Because of the structure of LeBron James’ Lakers contract, the Los Angeles team didn’t feel the pressure to acquiesce to his pleas as teams have before. With the nature of today’s NBA, it’s hard not for the league’s biggest superstars to structure ideal championship teams around their own talent. Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Godfather-like nod to send James Harden to Philadelphia, but he certainly isn’t the first NBA superstar to dictate trade deadline moves. No one puts on a clinic quite like LeBron James, who has maximized his championship potential with three designed runs on three different franchises.
