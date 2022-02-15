ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Youth Wrestling Takes on Bemidji

Crookston Daily Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of the wrestlers finished first, including Levi Kresl,...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crookston Daily Times

CHS Junior High Knowledge Bowl team places 4th

Crookston High School Jr. High Knowledge Bowl team placed 4th out of 12 teams at their meet in Thief River Falls on February 14. Jr. High Knowledge Bowl team members include Madi Bruggeman, Leah Johanneck and Ethan Lanctot.
CROOKSTON, MN
Calaveras Enterprise

Youth wrestlers take care of business at Calaveras tournament

The future is bright when it comes to AMA youth wrestling. The AMA Bullfrogs finished their season with 77 wrestlers, which is the most the program has had in 15 years. AMA competed at a tournament at Calaveras High School with 280 total wrestlers competing. Placing first from AMA was:...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
San Mateo Daily Journal

Menlo-Atherton girls take five titles, repeat as PAL wrestling champs

And the Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling team is the jewel of high school wrestling in San Mateo County. M-A won five titles at the Peninsula Athletic League’s girls’ wrestling championships at South City High School Friday, earning the Bears their second straight PAL tournament team title. For the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Princeton Times Leader

Caldwell takes third in regional wrestling tourney

Caldwell County placed third in the Region 1 wrestling tournament with 180 points on Saturday, behind Union County who placed first with 330 points and Paducah Tilghman, who placed second with 227 points. Union County has won the Regional championship for the past 19 years straight. Six of Caldwell County’s...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro Arm Wrestling Tournament will take place in Humboldt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A first ever pro arm wrestling tournament will take place at Big J’s Roadhouse in Humboldt this coming Friday and Saturday. Event organizer Dean Marshall joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Crookston Daily Times

Doda Records Third Hat Trick and 100th Career Point

The Crookston Pirates boys’ hockey team ended the regular season with a loss to Red Lake Falls on Tuesday after heading into the game with a three-game winning streak. The Eagles exploded for eight goals, while Crookston was able to score just one. Jack Doda cashed in on a breakaway opportunity to get the Pirates on the board.
CROOKSTON, MN
Bemidji Pioneer

WRESTLING: Bemidji posts near-perfect section opener in 83-0 mashing

BEMIDJI -- Wednesday night’s match was a bloodbath. Just ask Dane Jorgensen. The Bemidji High School wrestler fought through a pesky and unrelenting bloody nose, still contributing to the Lumberjacks’ eventual 83-0 win over Moorhead to open the Section 8-3A Team Tournament at the BHS Gymnasium. “You don’t...
BEMIDJI, MN
rossford.com

RHS hosts wrestling invitational and four Bulldogs take honors

On February 12, Rossford High School hosted the Jim McCumber Wrestling Invitational, formerly known to wrestling fans as “the RIT.” Teams from across the area were represented in the tournament that featured some of the finest wrestlers in the state. The Bulldog wrestlers finished 11th of 21 teams with 89 team points. Whitmer scored 173.5 points and edged Bellevue (172.5 points) for the…
ROSSFORD, OH
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON WRESTLERS OPEN UP SECTION TEAM TOURNEY AT HOME WITH MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN

The Crookston Pirates finished another great campaign with the 2021-2022 regular season, going 13-9 in duals and some very strong finishes in a number of tournaments including a strong second to AA Thief River Falls in Fertile a week ago Saturday. That was all regular season! Tonight starts the post season with the first round or quarterfinals of the Section 8A Team Tournament with four matches being held at four different sites. Crookston was seeded number three, behind #1 United North Central and #2 Frazee, and will be at home against Mahnomen-Waubun, the #6 seed tonight. The Pirates defeated Mahnomen-Waubun 48-30 in Mahnomen on January 7. Tonight’s match will start at 7:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:20 PM and also the internet. It will also be featured on kroxam with a LIVE VIDEO STREAM!! The winner of this match and the three others going on tonight will converge to the Fertile-Beltrami High School in Fertile on Friday night for the semi-finals at 6:00 PM and Section Championship at 7:30 PM and one team will punch their ticket to the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament.
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ccxmedia.org

Section 6AA Gymnastics Highlights

The Section 6AA gymnastics meet featured some amazing performances for Wayzata and Hopkins gymnasts. Wayzata won the team title with a score of 147.85, with Hopkins at 146.225 to place second. Annabelle Speers of Hopkins won the all-around title with a score of 37.500. Speers won the vault and uneven...
WAYZATA, MN
plattevillehillmen.com

Porter Mandurano Advances to the WIAA Sectional Wrestling Meet

Junior, Porter Mandurano, from Platteville High School and a member of the Belmont/Platteville Wrestling Team placed 1st in his weight class at the WIAA Regional Wrestling Meet at Prairie du Chien Saturday, February 12, 2022. Porter will advance to the WIAA Sectional Meet at Richland Center on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Porter will be joined by fellow teammate from Belmont High School Tanner Paulson. We would like to wish both wrestlers good luck as they advance in the tournament and represent both communities. The WIAA Sectional Meet will begin at 9:00 am at Richland Center,
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Hot 97-5

WDA Boys Hockey Tournament In Bismarck Preview

The West Region Boys hockey tournament begins today Thursday, February 17th at the VFW Arena in Bismarck. At first glance at the regular-season standings, you would think this was going to be a two-team tournament. Jamestown and Minot really separated themselves from the rest of the pack over the course...
BISMARCK, ND
ccxmedia.org

Hopkins Girls Basketball Holds Off Wayzata

The top-ranked Hopkins girls basketball team held off sixth-ranked Wayzata for a 67-57 win Friday. The Royals stayed undefeated against Minnesota teams this season. Hopkins led for most of the first half, with Wayzata making a late push to pull within 30-28 at the halftime break. Wayzata grabbed a couple...
WAYZATA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona girls Nordic team, Briggs make state

The Winona Senior High/Cotter Girls Nordic Ski team earned a bid to the state tournament by placing second out of 12 teams at the Section 1 State Qualifier held at the Hyland Park Recreation Area in Bloomington, Minn. Eagan-Eastview took the team title with 377 points. The Winhawk skiers followed with 373 points, edging out Prior Lake (372). Rosemount (362) and Burnsville (327) rounded out the top five. New this year, scoring included a two-person sprint relay and a 10K individual pursuit, composed of a 5k classic and a 5k skate. In the sprint relay, Miranda Lindaman teamed with Makayla Finnegan to earn a third place finish out of ten teams. In the individual pursuit, Winona placed all five skiers in the top 20. Anna Gilmer led the way, finishing runner-up to Lakeville’s Greta Engels. Ava Pike added a top 10, finishing in eighth, while Ruby Kiesel finished 13th, Millie Ping 16th, and Sonja Semling 20th. The Winhawks will travel to Biwabik, Minn., to participate in the Minnesota State High School League Nordic Ski Championships held at the Giants Ridge Recreation Area on February 17-18.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy