Youth Wrestling Takes on Bemidji

The Crookston Pirates finished another great campaign with the 2021-2022 regular season, going 13-9 in duals and some very strong finishes in a number of tournaments including a strong second to AA Thief River Falls in Fertile a week ago Saturday. That was all regular season! Tonight starts the post season with the first round or quarterfinals of the Section 8A Team Tournament with four matches being held at four different sites. Crookston was seeded number three, behind #1 United North Central and #2 Frazee, and will be at home against Mahnomen-Waubun, the #6 seed tonight. The Pirates defeated Mahnomen-Waubun 48-30 in Mahnomen on January 7. Tonight’s match will start at 7:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:20 PM and also the internet. It will also be featured on kroxam with a LIVE VIDEO STREAM!! The winner of this match and the three others going on tonight will converge to the Fertile-Beltrami High School in Fertile on Friday night for the semi-finals at 6:00 PM and Section Championship at 7:30 PM and one team will punch their ticket to the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO