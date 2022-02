C. Vadi has a new collection of noise compositions out, and she reaches into the cold abyss with “Woodland Synthesis.” The project contains three tracks, with the serene tones of feeling isolated in the woods mixed with the ever-present uncertainty of what sounds like something looming in the distance. All of the tracks were recorded in the woods over the course of 2021, with two long drone pieces accompanied by a shorter field recording from Little Union River. Whether you find peace or discomfort in these pieces, there’s room for interpretation here. Check out the project below:

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO