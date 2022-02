James and Jennifer Crumbley have been accused of “making a mockery” of proceedings and crimes allegedly carried out by their son Ethan, for displaying “inappropriate” behaviour in court.Prosecutors argued on Wednesday that the couple, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter for a November school shooting, had been “disrespectful” and “inappropriate”.That included by blowing “I love you” kisses to each other when making appearances in court, both in-person and virtually in recent months. “These communications ... not only disparage the integrity of the judicial proceedings as a serious distraction, but are also traumatic for the families of the deceased...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO