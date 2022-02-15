Rhinox steps towards hygiene and 100 per cent leak proof water supply, launches new profile of stainless-steel pipes and press fittings

Starbucks has arguably changed the way people consume coffee around the world, but its effects go beyond just consumerism. The materials used by businesses, from plastic straws even to paper cups, have also affected the environment, most of them in an adverse way. While many people have become more conscious of these, some solutions compromise quality, convenience, or hygiene. That’s where ZYLCH comes in, offering coffee lovers a way to enjoy their favorite beverage anywhere using a zero-waste cup that can even fit in your pocket when you don’t need it.

