Rhinox steps towards hygiene and 100 per cent leak proof water supply, launches new profile of stainless-steel pipes and press fittings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV): Rhinox, a well-known and prestigious brand known for manufacturing stainless steel pipes and press fittings, has come up with an extraordinary and special profile that consists of Double O-ring with VV shaped grooves. It also includes 5 stage pressing. The primary function of the newly...

