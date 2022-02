PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The parking lot was full Thursday at The Pines at Pine Bluff – however, it was not full with shoppers but instead those responding to an overnight fire. Many of the city's residents, like Steve Huselton, also came by to see damage left by the fire. The lifelong resident of Pine Bluff knows the mall well – he and his kids grew up with it.

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO