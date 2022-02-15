ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sandy Hook Families Reach $73 Million Settlement With Riflemaker Remington Over 2012 School Massacre

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe families of some of the adults and children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a settlement with gun manufacturer Remington. The parties agreed to a $73 million settlement, according to attorneys for the victims' families. The settlement agreement also allows the families...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing. The Waterbury, Connecticut filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms,...
WATERBURY, CT
Decider.com

Lauren Wright Clashes With ‘The View’ Hosts Over Regulating Gun Makers: “This Isn’t Working”

Another episode of The View, another conflict with the show’s latest conservative guest co-host. Today, the ABC talk show welcomed political scientist and conservative commentator Lauren Wright. She quickly clashed with the panel when they began discussing the news that gun manufacturer Remington agreed to pay a $73 million settlement for the way it marketed the weapon responsible for the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

The disappointing truth about the Sandy Hook settlement

Nothing makes me more sullen about the state of American self-government than stories connected to the country's epidemic of gun violence. Yes, that even holds for Tuesday's news that nine families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington Arms. That's good for those long-suffering families. But it's a triumph that likely won't be repeated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
SheKnows

For the First Time, a Gun Manufacturer Was Held Liable for a Mass Shooting — But It’s Still Not Enough

Nothing can replace the agony of losing a child, but the families of the nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 are seeing a little bit of justice served in a landmark case against gun manufacturing company Remington. The families reached an historic $73 million settlement with Remington today, which marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States, according to the Associated Press. Remington is the maker of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first grade students and six educators at the massacre in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Families of US school shooting victims agree £54m settlement with gun maker

The families and a survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut sued Remington in 2015. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed a 73 million dollar (£54 million) settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

A Gun Manufacturer Is Finally Paying for a Mass Shooting in the United States

Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has reached a historic $73 million settlement with relatives of victims of the 2012 massacre, which left 20 children and 6 adults dead. The settlement marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the United States. The families’ lawsuit alleged that the gun manufacturer irresponsibly marketed the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle to at-risk young men like the school shooter through video games. The $73 million settlement comes less than a year after attorneys for Remington offered the families nearly $33...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Why $73 million Sandy Hook settlement is unlikely to unleash a flood of lawsuits against gun-makers

Families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a historic US$73 million settlement with gun-maker Remington Arms. The Feb. 15, 2022, deal marks the first time a firearms manufacturer has settled a lawsuit brought by gun violence victims since Congress granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
The Trace

The Sandy Hook Lawsuit Against Remington Is Over

Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have agreed to a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms. The agreement heralds the final chapter of a nearly eight-year legal saga that has provided a template for successfully suing the gun industry. Remington — which made the Bushmaster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Gun-maker slammed for 2.5-pound "children's assault rifle" based on AR-15

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Gun control advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned an Illinois-based company for recently unveiling the JR-15, a long rifle inspired by the AR-15 but marketed for children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Shootings
Washington Times

Five myths of gun control

President Biden was in New York last week for a photo-op with the new mayor and to push the left’s favorite anti-crime panacea — more gun control. After the crime wave of the past year, the president finally made it to the frontlines. What he said was so predictable that it could only inspire a collective yawn.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

California firearms: City rules gun owners must have liability cover

Gun owners in the California city of San Jose will soon be required to take out liability insurance against gun injuries or accidents, if landmark legislation is given final approval. It will be the first time anywhere in the US that people will be compelled to purchase coverage for their...
LAW
Mic

Parkland families are calling out Biden for inaction on gun control

Four years after 17 people — the vast majority of them children — were shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Biden is touting his accomplishments on gun reform, and urging Congress to do more to rein in America’s addiction to gun violence.
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Parkland Shooting Victim Scales Giant Construction Crane to Unfurl Gun Control Banner

The grieving father of one of the 17 victims of the 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, scaled a 150-foot crane in front of the White House to mark the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting, unfurled a massive banner with his son’s photo and the message: “45k people died from gun violence on your watch.” Oliver also tweeted that he came to Washington last December to attempt to meet President Biden uninvited. He said his son was with him this time, referring to the banner, “So the whole nation can judge our reality.” Biden had earlier released a statement to mark the anniversary. “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.”
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy