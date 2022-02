Don't get too excited yet, but there are some glimmers of hope that the obscenely long-winded COVID-19 pandemic might soon be a thing of the past. The latest sign is that chicken, pork, and beef giant Tyson Foods has changed its employee mask policy to match declining COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization rates. Per the Associated Press, fully vaccinated workers no longer have to don masks while on the job in both warehouses and stores. That is, unless state or local laws require otherwise.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO