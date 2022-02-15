ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Joe Schoen: Bills 'were going to have some money'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBVhO_0eF4mLlW00

With the conclusion of Super Bowl 56, the aim for the Buffalo Bills now turns toward the offseason. We have free agency in March which then leads toward the Mecca of the NFL’s spring calendar: the draft in April.

But before we get there, the Bills have some work to do. Namely, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane does.

According to Spotrac, the Bills are just slightly over the $208 million 2022 salary cap. That’s no big deal, but if Buffalo wants to be able to spend some decent dough, Beane has to shift some things around to find some space.

One person that was very confident in the Bills’ ability to do that was New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Earlier this month, Schoen made a subtle, but interesting comment during his introductory press conference after the former Buffalo assistant GM was hired by the Giants. He said he was working on the Bills’ cap situation before taking his new job and noted there was a plan to find some dollars in Orchard Park.

“I was working towards free agency [in Buffalo]. We were going to have some money over there,” Schoen said, slipped into a longer answer about New York’s draft and salary cap plans.

Now we just have to decided how this can be interpreted. Does Schoen mean a little… literally? Or is he being suggestive toward something maybe slightly bigger?

At his own end of season press conferene, Beane tried to brush aside the notion of it being the latter.

“We’ll still have to make some moves but I wouldn’t see us being like big spenders but we’ll definitely look to fill some spots from the outside as well as retain some of our guys,” Beane said.

Time will tell if the Bills do end up making any splashy moves this offseason. But one thing to also remember: It is smokescreen season once again.

Anything can and will be said over the course of the next few months by NFL front offices in an effort to help teams… help themselves.

Regardless, some moves are coming for the Bills based on Schoen’s comments because, as referenced, Buffalo is currently over the salary cap.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Hiring Franchise Legend

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly hiring franchise legend Sam Madison as the team’s corner backs coach/pass game specialist, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Madison spent the last three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerbacks/secondary coach and will replace former Dolphins CBs coach Charles Burks, who left for a similar role in Cincinnati this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Has Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Idea

As a rookie, Mac Jones turned in a credible season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but at least one former New England player thinks the team should explore trading the 2021 first-round pick. On Tuesday, ex-Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins said on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI that...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Chiefs can make this offseason

Andy Reid’s team fell one game short of a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Are there big changes ahead for the Kansas City Chiefs?. After a 3-4 start, the Kansas City Chiefs rebounded to win eight straight and nine of their final 10 regular-season contests. It added up to a 12-5 record, a sixth straight AFC West title and a seventh consecutive trip to the postseason.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley gives insight on infamous QB sneaks

There’s plays that stand out in every NFL season, but last season for the New York Giants, their most memorable plays were notable for the wrong reason. Those plays were the back to back quarterback sneaks that the offense ran against Washington, despite being backed up near their own end zone. Understandably, many were confused by what the Giants were doing and the moment was immediately mocked on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New York Giants#Gm#Time
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy