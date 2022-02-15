ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

I-10 eastbound slow in Banning and Beaumont due to pair of traffic collisions

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
Interstate 10 traffic in Banning and Beaumont was slowed for miles Tuesday morning by a collision in the freeway's eastbound lanes.

First responders were called to the freeway's eastbound lanes near Sunset Boulevard at 7:34 a.m. for a collision in the crossover lane.

Another collision was reported at the Hargrave Street offramp. There was no word of any injuries, but the collisions were backing up traffic into Beaumont for approximately 5 miles.

