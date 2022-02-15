Report: Harden ‘saw another talent hungering for his first ring,’ contributing to push to Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Welcome to Philly, James Harden. The newly-acquired player arrived at the Philadelphia 76ers facility Monday, with the team filming him coming out of a van. clocking in. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/SIsegJQWrE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022 Harden was singing as he stepped into the facility for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UVfR0xyqK4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022 CBS3’s Pat Gallen was there Monday as Harden took to the hardwood for the first time with his new team. Hello James Harden. @cbsphilly pic.twitter.com/qOJEObQSLs — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 14, 2022 Harden was the by-product of a blockbuster trade between the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, giving Philadelphia a chance to rid themselves of Ben Simmons. The Sixers also traded Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for the former MVP. Harden will make his first media appearance as a Sixer Tuesday during a scheduled media availability. Head Coach Doc Rivers, managing partner Josh Harris, and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will join Harden at the availability.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO