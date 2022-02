All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jack's mother sends him off to sell the family cow so they can use the money for food. However, Jack gets talked into buying some supposedly magic beans. Oddly enough, the beans are magic, sprouting into a cloud-high beanstalk that leads Jack to a magic castle filled with riches and occupied by a very mean giant (with a very nice wife). Wait, there's more - the giant possesses a golden hen.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO