ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Conversational Teams Management and Migration

Network World
 1 day ago

Learn about what Microsoft's native tools are...

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
videomaker.com

No more external drives: building a collaborative, remote, and efficient filmmaking environment with network-attached storage

Founded in 1992, Matchstick Productions (MSP Films) is one of the most prominent action sports media houses in the industry. By 2018, MSP films were producing more than 250 TB of footage per year and relied entirely on portable external drives to store that critical footage. On top of drive-failure concerns, physically moving those drives between editors created a cumbersome workflow that blocked editors from working efficiently, collaboratively or remotely.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management allows security teams to operationalize intelligence

Mandiant announced the completed integration of Attack Surface Management into the Mandiant Advantage platform following the company’s acquisition of Intrigue in August 2021. Now generally available, Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management enables organizations to obtain a deep understanding of their digital footprint and focus on the vulnerabilities that bad...
SOFTWARE
techacute.com

Manage Your Projects and Team in One Platform with Upbase

The traditional work office where people with suits spend their whole day sitting in front of a computer and having meetings seems like a thing of the past. The way we work today is not the same as it was a decade ago; it is evolving, and we are finding new ways to make our lives easier.
COMPUTERS
cascadebusnews.com

The Pros And Cons Of Cloud Migration

The world of technology has been overtaken by cloud computing in recent years. More so, businesses across various industries are showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to cloud migration. Cloud-based options are now substituting traditional on-site enterprise solutions with systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Infrastructure
martechseries.com

Changes In QPR Software Executive Management Team

Sanna Salo (Master of Science in Economics) has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Executive Management Team at QPR Software Plc effective February 7, 2022. Sanna Salo has previously worked as Director of Marketing and Communications for the B2B digital marketing solutions provider, Fonecta Oy. Prior to that, she worked for IBM Finland for almost ten years in various marketing management positions, both in Finland and in Nordic countries.
SOFTWARE
Network World

8 Best Practices for Identity and Access Management

Too often, IT is placed in the role of “gatekeeper” simply because only IT has the tools needed to manage identity. But with the right identity management tools in place, IT maintains the tools and infrastructure, and the business controls the actual identities. Here are eight key practices,...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

10 Best Practices for Managing and Securing Microsoft Active Directory in an Evolving IT World

Most Identity and Access Management (IAM) programs reliably center around Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (AAD) as their foundation. However, as IAM environments move to the cloud, modernize and extend toward governance,IT managers are pained with security and efficiency gaps in native AD, and as such they seek solutions to augment the capabilities of AD which often fall short. Leading companies are defining workable approaches to securing and managing hybrid AD as identity and account governance evolve through cloud adoption and beyond. This paper explores these emerging best practices, based on real users’ experiences with the One Identity Active Roles solution—as described in reviews on IT Central Station.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Ultimate Guide to Contract Management

Effective contract lifecycle management (CLM) helps businesses manage contracts more effectively to increase efficiency, streamline sales, and reduce risk. Consider that contracts govern over 80% of transactions and value in an average organization. That means it’s essential to get contract management right. Download the Ultimate guide to contract management...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Network World

Build Cloud on Your Terms: Deliver More in both Private, Public, Hybrid

The simplicity, flexibility, and resiliency that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) promises for organizations are all true—at least if you pick the correct platform. But it doesn’t have to stop there: Your organization can: (1) Extend HCI and private cloud workloads to the public cloud, (2) Determine the best cloud platform for your environment (3) Add automation, self-service, consolidated storage, and other capabilities.
COMPUTERS
Network World

2021 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

The past year has seen intense focus on remote privileged access and secrets management. Several smaller vendors now have more capable and less expensive offerings than large, established PAM vendors. PAM is a mature market, and SRM leaders should cast their nets wide to look for potential products. Read the...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Delivering Digital Services with Superior Customer Experience

We live and work in a technology-focused world where the speed and quality of digital customer experiences determines business success. Before COVID-19, companies pursued digital transformation at varying velocities according to market demands, resources and strategy. The pandemic has been an accelerant igniting the transformation of digital services we now rely on—and vaporizing underperformers.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Using the Linux fold command to make text more readable

The Linux fold takes lines of text and breaks them into chunks based on the arguments that you provide. With no arguments, fold will break lines at 80 characters. The first example below uses a single-line text file that includes indications of character positions. First, we count the number of characters and lines in the file using the wc -l and wc -l command:
SOFTWARE
Network World

Data center capex on the rise despite cloud momentum

Global capital expenditure on data center infrastructure is set to grow by 10% over the next five years, to a total of $350 billion by 2026, in spite of the general move toward cloud in the enterprise, according to a report released earlier this month by Dell’Oro Group. Part...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

The Definitive Guide to SharePoint Migration Planning.

The most important part of any migration is the preparation — plan properly before you migrate anything, and not only will your migration go more smoothly, but you will have a healthier target environment going forward, which will reduce risk as well as support and maintenance costs. Planning is...
COMPUTERS
Network World

10 steps to cleaning up Active Directory

In this document, you will discover 10 steps you can take to remediate user account problems in AD and to prevent them from occurring in the future. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology such as Microsoft SharePoint, so no significant prerequisites will hinder your ability to implement my recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Frictionless Security - Protect your Entire IT Ecosystem from End User to Admins

The balance that IT managers and CISOs work to achieve is to give their users safe access without heavy-handed security measures impeding productivity. They must consider many factors and weigh options as to how they can safely support the business in reaching its objectives. The aim is to secure the enterprise without users noticing. In a word, to make security frictionless to the user.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Boosting Hybrid Workforce Productivity with Citrix and Chrome OS

In order to maximize employee productivity, your workforce needs quick, simple, and secure access to all your business applications regardless of where they are – at home, mobile or in the office. While many applications are now available as SaaS, traditional Windows and Linux apps continue to be a key component for many lines of business.
SOFTWARE
Network World

SELF-SERVICE EDISCOVERY SOFTWARE : A Buyer’s Guide

With a little research, some preparation, and the right strategy, ediscovery software purchasers can identify, evaluate, and purchase technology that squarely fits the needs of their organization or law firm. The remainder of this self-service ediscovery buying guide will provide purchase strategy and research tips that will help minimize the...
SOFTWARE
Network World

Defense in Depth Throughout the Cloud

As the IT estate becomes more diverse and distributed, the pressure on the security posture to protect it continually increases. Older approaches can’t keep up. Many businesses are now focusing on cloud-based security solutions to deliver more consistent coverage and defense in depth. This includes more emphasis on automation to help deal with the constant shortage of talented cyber-security professionals. This event will provide attendees with the information necessary to start their efforts to improving cyber security plans.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Podcast: Why is data center efficiency important? How to address emissions concerns

Data centers are a critical, but often power-hungry, part of the enterprise. But, why exactly do data centers require so much energy? And how can businesses address emissions concerns as well as cut back on the costs associated with cooling data centers? Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president within IDC's Worldwide Infrastructure Practice, joins Juliet to discuss the status of data center efficiency, what it means within the context of green IT and how technology has advanced to make servers more efficient.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy