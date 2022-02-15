ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's Day engagement

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas -- Love is in the air! One of the greatest gymnasts of all time is engaged to be married. Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced...

