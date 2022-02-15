Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's Day engagement

NEW YORK -- This week we started with the conclusion to the very tense two-on-one date with Shanae and Genevieve in Niagara Falls. Clayton asked Genevieve to go talk with him first. She told him that this week was tough for her because when she found out about the two-on-one date the atmosphere in the house got awkward. Genevieve cried as she tried to explain that if she seems distant it's because she's afraid of being vulnerable. However, she said she's open to him and wants him to know she cares.

