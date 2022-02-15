ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Jefferson, Indiana counties fire and EMS to receive over $275k from grants

By Aaron Marrie
 1 day ago

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced today that $287,900 was awarded to 20 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout Jefferson and Indiana counties.

As part of a grant program, which was signed last week, the Office of the State Fire Commissioner will be administering $29 million that will go to fire and EMS companies across the state.

How the EMS grant will benefit Central Pa

“Our irreplaceable volunteer fire and ambulance companies face numerous challenges in protecting life and property in our communities and we need to do all we can to support them,” said Smith.  “They also must invest a large amount of their time raising funds to ensure they can continue their mission. That’s why I am grateful this flexible grant program exists so that our emergency responders can apply these funds to best meet their local needs.”

The following fire and EMS companies received grants in Jefferson County.

  • Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $15,000.
  • Central Fire Department, $15,000.
  • Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Friendship Hose Company No. 1, $15,000.
  • Jefferson County EMS, $8,325.
  • Lindsey Fire Company, $15,000.
  • McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $14,940.
  • Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $7,608.
  • Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
  • Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Sykesville Ambulance Service, $8,075.

The following fire and EMS companies received grants in Indiana County.

  • Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
  • Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.
  • Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
  • Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000.
  • Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.

