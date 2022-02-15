ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Two men found dead near Oconee Co. home

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were found dead near a home Monday morning in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 7:48 a.m. to a home located in the 400 block of Pine Hollow Lane near West Union.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found two men dead on the property.

The coroner’s office said a 45-year-old West Union man was discovered dead lying on the ground next to a pickup truck near the home.

A 65-year-old West Union man was discovered dead sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup truck near the home.

Their identities have not been released.

According to the coroner’s office, it is believed the decedent’s were acquaintances with the property owner.

Both deaths at this time are being investigated as possible drug related deaths; the colder temperatures during the night or early morning may have contributed to their deaths too.

This incident is under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

