15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world

Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of “a big provocation” Thursday after shelling in the country's east, as the West said Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an invasion of its neighbor. The shelling of a kindergarten, a flare-up in the long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine, further stoked...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has directed the National Archives to send White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump was trying to block the release of the records, but White House...
In a closely watched recall election, San Francisco voters decisively ousted three school board members who had spent the pandemic engaging in woke theater while the city’s schools remained shuttered. With over 100,000 votes cast, 79 percent of voters opted to recall board member Alison Collins, 75 percent to...
(CNN) — Texts and social media messages from two of the White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery included racist insults about African Americans, an FBI intelligence analyst testified Wednesday in their federal hate crime trial in Georgia. FBI analyst Amy Vaughan testified about several text messages between Travis...
The Department of Education has approved $415 million in borrower defense claims for nearly 16,000 former students after new evidence showed that their schools may have misled them into loans. The latest round of loan forgiveness brings the total amount approved by the department to approximately $2 billion for more than 107,000 borrowers.
PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.
