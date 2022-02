CHICAGO – Just before the Bulls head to their All-Star Break after their game against the Kings on Wednesday, the team got some great news about one of their best players. Guard Zach LaVine, who has missed a number of games with left knee issues over the past month, will be able to return to the Bulls when the team starts their season half next week. Head coach Billy Donovan said that the All-Star’s visit to a specialist this week to find out more about his ailing knee “went well” as LaVine underwent treatment for swelling.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO