ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Botox basics: The Skin Sisters answer your questions on how Botox works

fox9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more people are going under the needle for...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Does Your Skin Really Absorb 60% of What You Put on It?

There's a good chance you've been intrigued by a product that promises its ingredients "penetrate deep into the skin" to treat your biggest skincare concerns, whether that's laugh lines around your mouth or the hyperpigmentation on your jawline from hormonal acne. After all, the deeper it gets into your skin, the more effective it must be, right?
SKIN CARE
Parents Magazine

What I Tell Fellow Parents About Getting Botox

Among the chat topics in my mom circle—besides current Netflix watch lists and career-pivot advice—a common question is, "Should I get Botox?" As the beauty director at Parents, my response is that I get it and I love it—and that, of course, it's a personal choice. Then the follow-up questions begin. If you were in my WhatsApp group, here's an edited version of how I would answer.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox
TheDailyBeast

Tons of Beauty Editors Swear This Wrinkle Corrector Is Like Botox in a Bottle

While there's no one topical product that can yield quite the same results as dermal injectables like fillers and neuromodulators (i.e. Botox and Juvederm), there are select skincare items (albeit a very, very select few) that come remarkably close to mimicking the effects you expect from in-office treatments. One of the best examples of topical skincare serums that rival the results of injectables (thanks to skincare's latest superstar ingredient, topical neuropeptides, that mimic the results of injectable wrinkle reducers like Botox and Dysport) is Murad's best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Can You Reverse Sun Damage On The Skin? We Asked A Dermatologist

Sun damage, while easily avoided by using sunscreen daily, is an unfortunately common issue that can lead to premature aging, the development of pigmentation spots on the skin, and even melanoma in more serious instances. While taking preventative measures can help to keep damage from ever becoming an issue, many people already have existing sun spots and discoloration that they would like to fade or remedy in the effort to achieve healthier, fresher skin.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Dermatologist Dr. Love Recommends an Effective Evening Skincare Routine for Every Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With store shelves full of beauty products ranging from just a few dollars to several hundred, it can be hard to decide where to save and where to splurge when you're shopping for a skincare routine. In this video, Elyse Love, MD, FAAD, a board certified dermatologist in New York City, comes to the rescue with nighttime skincare regimens for three budgets: $25, $100, and $1,000.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sierra Sun

Dr. Adam Wallach, Board-Certified Dermatologist with Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute, Shares His Insights and Tips on Managing Adult Acne

Growing up and experiencing puberty is a challenging time for most of us. Once we grow out of that stage, we often believe we are beyond acne breakouts, and then in adulthood, we notice something a little too familiar to us, a pimple on our face. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, “adult-onset acne” can affect many adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute’s, Dr. Wallach, shares his top tips for managing one of the most pervasive skin conditions in America.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
Elle

The Best Eye Creams to Look Like You’ve Had a Full Night’s Sleep

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, right now my soul is looking tired, lined, puffy, and a little distressed. Along with genetics, it seems like everything can affect that sensitive under-eye area in some way. Too little sleep, stress, wine (oops), or excess time spent in front of a screen can all contribute to your under-eyes looking a bit worse for wear. Selfie-worthy eye treatments can help when you're feeling like a lost cause, but what about eye creams? To answer our burning questions–like, "Do they even work?"–we turned to dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal, for insight.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Yes, Botox Can Soften Crow's Feet — If Injected Correctly

Ah, aging. While it's definitely a luxury to grow older, the visible signs of it all, like wrinkles, can cause some people distress. Anti-aging skincare products, in-office treatments, and aesthetic procedures are all ways to maintain younger-looking skin. And if you're in the market for some superficial time travel, look to treat the first and most evident areas, like crow's feet around the eyes, with a simple Botox injection.
SKIN CARE
New York Post

I got Botox to even out my smile – it migrated and now I have a lisp

Botox fail, please dont ever get botox you do not know where your body will take it. A woman has issued a warning urging all beauty lovers to reconsider getting Botox, after a botched appointment leaves her with a lisp. Nikita Kimberly shared the ”Botox horror story” on TikTok, where...
SKIN CARE
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Say This Eye Is Cream 'Seriously Magical' for Wrinkles, Dark Circles, and Puffy Bags

Understanding ingredient lists can be challenging, even for seasoned beauty lovers (no kidding, I keep a magnifying glass in my bathroom to see some of the tiny fonts). Which is why Eight Saints' skincare is so refreshing: All of the line's offerings revolve around eight skin-boosting ingredients, and exclude over a dozen iffy additives. And per shoppers, its All In Eye Cream is a godsend for fine lines, puffiness, and dark bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Flawlessly Conceal Under-Eye Bags and Circles

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy