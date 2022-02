The backbone of America’s supply chain, the trucking industry, is struggling to replace an aging workforce. The American Trucking Association (ATA) estimates that the industry has a shortfall of nearly 80,000 drivers, a number that’s only expected to grow in coming years unless employment trends change. With the necessity of the industry thrown into stark relief due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, shoring up employment in trucking has become a priority for groups across the country.

EDUCATION ・ 21 HOURS AGO