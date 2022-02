Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba truly shook Tanjiro Kamado to his core with a startling offer in the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime will be reaching its end with the next episode, and that meant the penultimate episode had pit Tanjiro and the others against their toughest set of challenges yet. After seemingly taking every other fighter out of the equation towards the end of the previous episode, Tanjiro was left to face off against the Upper Six demonic siblings all by himself. But things took a much different turn than one would expect following such a cliffhanger.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO