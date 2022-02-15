ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated workers

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyfVF_0eF4bpll00
Amazon and Walmart have updated their mask and paid COVID leave policies AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Amazon.com Inc. has announced that fully vaccinated workers who have logged their vaccination status with the company no longer have to wear face coverings on the job.

The new rule applies to U.S. workers at facilities in state and local areas where mask requirements have been lifted. Anyone who is not vaccinated or hasn’t reported their vaccination status in Amazon’s A to Z system must still wear a mask.

“There has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past weeks,” reads a memo sent to Amazon workers that MarketWatch has received. Amazon

AMZN,

+0.87%

has verified the memo.

“Along with increasing vaccination rates across the country, this is a positive sign we can return to the path of normal operations.”

The e-commerce giant has also changed its paid COVID leave policy. Amazon will continue to offer time and $40 pay to allow workers to get vaccine and booster shots. But starting Friday, only workers who have logged on the corporate system to update their status can take advantage of the benefit.

Starting March 18, only those workers who are vaccinated will be eligible for paid leave for COVID-19.

“Vaccinations are widely available and the benefit is clear: being fully vaccinated and getting a booster is the best way to protect yourself,” the memo said.

Amazon employs more than 1.6 million people around the world, according to its most recent earnings release.

Walmart Inc.

WMT,

+0.31%

has also updated its mask and paid leave policy related to COVID-19.

Also: ‘Amazon is not a monopoly’: Earnings show Amazon must rely on alternative businesses, analyst says

Amazon stock is down 4.7% for the past year while the S&P 500 index

SPX,

+1.58%

has gained 13.3%.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Biden has a long-range plan to reduce inflation, but consumers — and voters — want to see prices dropping in the near term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces. His belief is that a cluster of companies control too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cellphone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Amazon Com Inc#Covid#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Spx
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Employee Mask Policy

The next time you go to Walmart, you might notice something a little different about the staff. That's because the chain just announced that they are ending their employer-mandated rule that all employees wear masks while working inside the store (via Washington Post). Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, but for those who are vaccinated, they can go mask-free, though the company noted that vaccinated employees who want to keep wearing a mask are welcome to do so. Furthermore, people working in in-store health clinics and pharmacies will still need to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy