ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Woke up a fiancee’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gregg Palermo, Jocelina Joiner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qd1xK_0eF4bRmR00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3 ,” she tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

US Olympic Team offers mental health services to athletes

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Guaranteed benefits end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After an oversight committee failed to conduct an audit of Ohio’s retirement fund for teachers for 16 years, a group of retirees decided to take matters into their own hands. https://nbc4i.co/3HVARAb.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Women rob east Columbus store on Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two women they said displayed a handgun while robbing an east Columbus store on Valentine’s Day. Police said the two women walked into the Michael’s store on the 2700 block of Brice Road at approximately 8:55 p.m. Monday night. After walking around the store for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

‘The Easiest Yes’: Olympic Legend Simone Biles Is Engaged

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles announced Tuesday that she’s engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote on Instagram. Biles shared several sweet snaps of the proposal, showing Owens down on one knee in a gazebo and a giant diamond glittering on her finger. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Owens gushed in his own post.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Fiancé Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Relive Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ fiancé, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks...
CELEBRITIES
live5news.com

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware. Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger. Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes. Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday...
NFL
brides.com

All the Details on Simone Biles's Sparkling Oval Engagement Ring

Simone Biles, the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics, has another title to add to her extensive list of honorifics: fiancée! The seven-time Olympic medalist got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day. The NFL player popped the question with the sweetest gazebo proposal and a massive engagement ring that immediately caught our eye.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Olympics Gymnastics#Us Olympic Team#Texas Monthly#Houston Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Simone Biles Is Engaged To NFL Player: Sports World Reacts

Simone Biles woke up with a fiancé this morning. The legendary United States gymnast announced on Tuesday morning that she is engaged to be married to NFL defensive back Jonathan Owens. Biles, arguably the greatest female gymnast of all-time, has been dating the Houston Texans defensive back for several...
NFL
ESPN

Four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles announces engagement

Simone Biles, the most accomplished American gymnast in history, revealed she has a new piece of hardware for her large collection: an engagement ring. Biles, 24, announced her engagement to Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens on social media Tuesday. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in the caption on Instagram,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Adam Rippon Shreds Russian Olympic Doping Scandal With 2 Blistering Words

Former U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Monday slammed the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics as “a complete joke” following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow Russia’s Kamila Valieva to still compete despite a failed drug test. “Fuck...
SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy