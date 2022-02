K'Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of the shootout as the host New York Rangers outlasted the Boston Bruins for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. In his first career shootout try, Miller won it when he cut to the right, stopped in the low slot to switch from his backhand to the forehand. Miller gave New York its third straight win when he completed the play by lifting the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's right pad.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO