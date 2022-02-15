Mizzou Hosts No. 23 Razorbacks Tuesday

Last meeting • Arkansas 87, Missouri 43, Jan. 12, 2022. Records • Arkansas 19-6, 8-4 SEC; Missouri 10-14, 4-7 SEC. TV, radio • SEC Network, KTRS (550 AM) About Missouri • The Tigers held off Mississippi’s rally on Saturday in a 74-68 victory. The Rebels had trimmed a 20-point deficit to four in the final minutes. The Tigers had five players score at least 13 points for the first time since a 2012 Big 12 tournament game against Baylor. Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III both scored 14, while Kobe Brown, Amari Davis and DaJuan Gordon each scored 13. … Boogie Coleman is coming off his first scoreless game of the season and just the third of his three-year career. He fouled out in 29 minutes. … The Tigers are 1-8 in games following a victory this season. ... MU has shot 50% from 3-point range in just two games this year, both against Ole Miss. … Freshmen Anton Brookshire (wrist) and Yaya Keita (knee) both missed Saturday’s game because of injuries. Coach Cuonzo Martin was unsure when they’d return. ... MU's 44-point loss in Fayetteville last month marked MU's most lopsided loss in seven years.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO