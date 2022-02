The Colorado Avalanche completely dominated the Dallas Stars, but still ended up losing. This is the Avalanche’s first regular-season loss in 2022. Jake Oettinger had the game of his life and almost shut out the Colorado Avalanche. Nathan Mackinnon is still in great form and he scored again. Regardless, of the outcome tonight the Colorado Avalanche are still on top of the Central Division. They have a huge lead on the Minnesota Wild with some games in hand. The Colorado Avalanche are still heavy favorites to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup. Come join the therapy session that is the DNVR Avalanche postgame show with AJ, Blais, and Rudo.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO