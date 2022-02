Socios will help launch fan tokens for all UEFA events including the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference league, and UEFA Super Cup. UEFA has officially announced a multi-year deal with the fan tokens platform Socios. The partnership comes after UEFA issued a request for proposals (RFP) in October 2021, with a specific focus on crypto exchanges, NFT platforms, and fan token providers. The partnership will elapse in 2024. Socios has been racking up partners since 2018 and boasts more than 120 sporting partners and up to 50 live tokens. Major clubs in Europe with pre-existing agreements with Socios include Manchester City, FC Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO